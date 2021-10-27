Payment Processor Services Powered by Crypto in 2021.

Cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining popularity. More individuals are flocking to invest in cryptocurrency after the industry’s tumultuous year in 2020, with assets like bitcoin and dogecoin enjoying big bull runs and more institutional support than ever before. Given that firms like WeWork and Time magazine now accept bitcoin as payment, more people are eager to use it as a form of payment.

However, as the demand for bitcoin for products and services grows, so does the need for cryptocurrency-specific payment processors. After example, there’s a distinction to be made between accepting tokens from a single individual and accepting them as part of a business strategy. Fortunately, a number of crypto-powered payment processor providers have emerged to accommodate this need, including the following: The financial sector may now be separated into two categories: decentralized finance (DeFI) and centralized finance, thanks to the emergence of blockchain technology. These two worlds are now connected thanks to Zam.io, and enterprises may access both at the same time. This is accomplished via Zam.io’s unique capabilities, such as the ZAMWallet and the zMorgan protocol. Zam.io’s fintech division also provides remittance and payment services. This means that firms who use it can accept payments in a variety of cryptos, even if they aren’t DeFi-based.

Zam.io gives organizations access to both the centralized and decentralized financial sectors, which will become even more important in the future.

While ALFAcoins isn’t a new crypto payment processor (it’s been there since 2013), it did release a new version this year with enhanced features to meet the industry’s growing demand. ALFAcoins not only allows retailers to send and receive cryptocurrency payments, but it also gives analytics to help them make decisions.

Merchants can use ALFAcoins to add crypto payment options to their websites, such as a payment button and payment options on carts. Afterwards, shops will be able to accept a variety of tokens, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, and XRP. ALFAcoins provides the tools to integrate crypto payments from start to finish for any business interested in doing so.

Plutus is arguably the finest way to get free cryptocurrency. When you shop with a Plutus Debit Card, you'll get back 3% of your transaction in Crypto Rewards. PLU, the company's native crypto asset, is used to pay out these benefits.