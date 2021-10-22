Paul Merson responds to Jamie Carragher’s comments with a prediction for Man United against Liverpool.

Paul Merson explains why writing Manchester United off against Liverpool is a “absolute farce.”

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Old Trafford for their next Premier League fixture, hoping to win all three points against their old rivals.

The Reds are currently in second place in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Chelsea and four points ahead of United, who are currently in sixth place.

Such a match often generates lots of pre-match speculation, with Paul Scholes expressing his “concern” about his former club facing Liverpool following their Champions League performance against Atalanta in midweek.

Klopp dismissed Scholes’ comments, and Merson has weighed in on talk that Liverpool will easily defeat Manchester United.

Merson has forecast a stalemate in Sunday’s match at Old Trafford, claiming that he does not “get into the narrative” that Liverpool would win by a comfortable three points against their old rivals.

In his Sportskeeda column, Merson said, “This is the biggest game of the Premier League weekend, and I’ve seen a lot of people suggest Liverpool will absolutely smash Manchester United.”

“I don’t believe in that story, and I’ll tell you why. As Jamie Carragher previously stated, practically every player in Manchester United’s starting XI cost nearly £50 million, and they are without a doubt the most valuable club in the world, in my opinion.

“They’re facing their arch-rivals at home with a team like this, and no one gives them a chance?” That is a complete farce.

“It wouldn’t happen anywhere else on the planet, so you have to ask yourself very serious questions.”

“I’m familiar with Manchester United, and they just seem to do it when it’s necessary — we’ve seen that many times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

“It’ll be a tough game for both sides, and the last thing Manchester United wants is to lose at home to Liverpool.”

“If they play like they did in the second half against Atalanta, I think they have a good chance of winning.”

“This is a difficult game for both teams, and Premier League meetings between these two teams frequently end in a stalemate.” I sincerely hope so.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”