Paul McCartney reveals his favorite memory from his childhood in Liverpool.

Paul McCartney has reminisced on his childhood in Liverpool, revealing his favorite hobby.

The 79-year-old was sighted with his daughters Stella and Mary at Lime Street station in Liverpool over the weekend.

Sir Paul is also the man behind a bizarre series of classified ads that have perplexed readers of Liverpool’s The Washington Newsday.

Last week, the music legend placed ads in The Washington Newsday about Grandude looking for Nandude.

According to the Mirror, Sir Paul revealed two years ago that his love of being a grandpa to daughter Stella and Mary’s children inspired him to write a picture book called Hey Grandude.

The title was inspired by the nickname Paul’s grandchildren had given him, which was a play on one of the Beatles’ biggest singles, Hey Jude.

“One of them said to me, ‘Hey Grandude!’ one day,” he added. I answered ‘What?’ and thought to myself, ‘I kind of like that,’ so I became known as Grandude from then on.’

Grandude’s Green Submarine, the star’s sequel, is available today and offers additional adventures of Grandude and his four grandchildren.

It also introduces Nandude, a music-loving grandma who is a touching tribute to his ten-year-old wife Nancy.

Sir Paul muses on his pleasure of being a grandfather, his joy with the new book, and life in lockdown in an exclusive interview with the Mirror.

Yes, I do play about the house on occasion, depending on what they’re up to. They may be immersed in some game, and I’m trying to say, “Look, people come to see me and pay money, but you’re not even mildly interested.” “Grandad, look, do you mind?” they ask. “We’re watching this show/playing a game.”

However, if they are interested and there is a quiet moment, I will play something for them or they will simply hear me knocking around a song. I’ve been there at bedtime on occasion and sung them a short song, and their favorite was “Blackbird.”

