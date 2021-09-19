Patrick Vieira is enraged by the refereeing mistakes that led to Crystal Palace’s loss to Liverpool.

After his Crystal Palace side was defeated against Liverpool, Patrick Vieira questioned parts of the officiating.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita scored in a 3-0 Premier League defeat for the Eagles at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds were forced to rely on a slew of superb saves from goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Palace created a number of chances, with Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke tussling with Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, respectively, in the first half.

“I think 3-0 is pretty difficult and severe considering the number of chances we generated, the situation we created,” Vieira remarked.

“We were terrible at defending set-pieces, and if you want to win the game, you can’t concede three goals on set-pieces at Anfield.

“When you come to places like Anfield, a lot of the choices are going to go their way, that’s the way it is. I’m not sure that’s the best way to do things.

“I believe those decisions should have gone our way in some cases, but the frustration comes from coming to a difficult site like this, trying to take the result, and then surrendering three goals from set-pieces.

“It’s difficult for us to hope to get anything out of this game.

“I believe we had a number of opportunities, and our decision-making in the final 30 yards was insufficient to score or create those goals.”

“When you come to a difficult location like Anfield, you need a little luck as well, and we didn’t get that today,” Vieira continued.

“We created chances and conceded chances, but you expect to have a difficult period when you come to a place like this with the players they have, and we did have a difficult period, but we showed a lot of solidarity, and the key for us was we couldn’t score that goal, especially in the first 15-20 minutes.”