Patch Notes for ‘Pokemon Unite’: New Update Brings Balance Changes and Bug Fixes

Tomorrow (Wednesday, August 4) will see a fresh update for Pokemon Unite, which will include bug patches, balancing improvements, and a new spectator option to the growing multiplayer game.

What is the release date for the ‘Pokemon Unite’ update?

The server update will take place this Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PDT), according to the official patch notes.

You’ll need to restart Pokemon Unite on your Nintendo Switch device after 3 a.m. ET to activate the patch. The game will then prompt you to download the latest version.

The spectator mode will be available as part of the launch update and will be available until 3 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6th.

Balance Tweaks and Bug Fixes in Pokemon Unite

While the “spectate” feature is undoubtedly the most intriguing addition to Pokemon Unite this week, the most recent patch is primarily focused on balance and bug repairs. There are 49 changes to individual fighter skills in the patch notes, including cooldown reductions, damage boosts, and even the occasional nerfing (degrading) of particular attacks.

As with the previous update, which saw the addition of Gardevoir as a playable character, Charizard appears to be getting a lot of love in this one, with five of the modifications centered on his moveset alone. There are also a number of changes for characters like Talonflame, Wigglytuff, Venusaur, and Eldegoss, the latter of whom has had their healing abilities slightly nerfed.

In total, 14 of the 20 original Pokemon have been revamped in this patch.

Notes in the August 4th patch for Pokemon Unite

The whole list of balance modifications is available below, courtesy of the official Pokemon Unite website.

Tweaks to Charizard’s Balancing Flamethrower’s cooldown has been shortened.

The effectiveness of the flamethrower has been improved.

Fire Punch’s effectiveness has been improved.

Cooldown for Fire Blast has been decreased.

Fire Blast’s effectiveness has been improved.

Acrobatics: Damage has been enhanced according to Talonflame’s balancing tweaks.

Damage has been raised for Aerial Ace.

Damage from Aerial Ace+ (evolved move) has been boosted.

Fly’s damage has been boosted.

Sludge Bomb’s damage has been raised because to Venusaur Balancing tweaks.

Sludge Bomb’s status effects have been boosted.

Solar Beam’s cooldown has been lowered in Petal Dance: Move Upgrade.

Damage from Verdant Anger has been enhanced.

Basic Attack: Miscellaneous bug fixes. Absol Balancing Tweaks

Damage from Night Slash has been enhanced.

Damage from the Sucker Punch has been enhanced.

Defense, Sp. Def, and HP are all increased by Wigglytuff Balancing Tweaks.

Damage from the Double Slap has been enhanced.

Double Slap: Status effects have been amplified.

Sing: The impacts of status have been amplified.

Miscellaneous bug fixes in Dazzling Gleam.

Tweaks to Eldegoss’s Balancing Cotton Guard’s cooldown has been extended. Cotton Guard’s HP regeneration has been slowed.

Spores of Cotton: This is a condensed version of the information.