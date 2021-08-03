Patch Notes for ‘Fortnite’ 17.30: Slurpy Swamp has been updated, and Grabitron has been added.

Fortnite version 17.30 has officially gone live, bringing major modifications to Slurpy Swamp’s layout as well as a brand-new alien weapon known as the “grabitron.”

We’ve been in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (called “Invasion”) for almost nine weeks now, and it’s been a lot more exciting than the dull “Primal” period.

A revamped battle pass system, pilotable UFOs, customized alien avatars, inflatable cows, mothership experiments, high-tech weaponry, extraterrestrial parasites, and the odd presence of fourth-wave ska music have all debuted since June.

Not to mention the recent rush of celebrity brand crossovers, with Rick Sanchez, Loki Laufeyson, and even LeBron James making appearances on the island. In short, Fortnite’s season has been jam-packed, and it shows no signs of slowing down in August.

Slurpy Swamp Changes in ‘Fortnite’ Update 17.30 Patch Notes

Epic Games has crammed even more new content into Fortnite with Tuesday’s 17.30 update.

The most major transformation has taken place in Slurpy Swamp, where a tractor beam has completely engulfed the industrial zone and plucked important landmarks from the ground. If you go to the location of interest right now, it looks like a large platforming stage with floating debris bits that you can leap across.

The low-gravity circumstances here should be instantly familiar if you’ve ever participated in any of the mothership experiment gauntlets. You can leap great distances and course-correct in mid-air, giving you significantly more agility in combat. You can even jump through hoops to propel oneself to higher elevation, giving encounters an extra dimension of verticality.

We would advise staying away from Slurpy Swamp for the time being, especially if you are playing to win, given that this upgrade has only recently occurred (and fans are still anxious to see if the area is hiding any hidden surprises).

Everyone appears to be dropping there immediately at the start of matches, but if you let the competition fight between themselves, you can go on to greater loot elsewhere.

