Patch Notes, File Size, Weapons List, and Map for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’ Have Been Revealed.

Raven Software has posted the patch notes for Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, outlining one of the greatest changes in the game’s history.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the online shooter lately, it has been renamed Warzone Pacific with the most recent patch. The name change reflects the fact that the battle royale is now in a whole new phase, similar to how Fortnite’s recent Chapter 3 update wiped the slate clean.

The game’s entire backdrop is being shifted from the 1980s to World War II, complete with new weaponry, rulesets, and vehicles. Not to mention that there is an original map (Caldera) for players to learn.

The official patch notes blog is substantial, containing about 4,000 words in bullet-point lists, and goes into minute detail on all of the changes.

The enormous post has been distilled into a summary of highlights and crucial facts by Washington Newsday, which can be found below.

Caldera Map in ‘Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’

The arrival of the tropical Caldera Island is the most important enhancement to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

It couldn’t be more different from the oppressive and drab Verdansk map, with its lush jungles, old temples, and paradisial resorts (which has now been phased out).

Caldera is separated into 15 distinct regions and points of interest, which are described below.

ArsenalDocksRunwayRuins

MinesPeakBeachheadVillage

LagoonAirfieldFields

PlantCapitalResort Sub PenPower

Some of these locations will provide more than just a change of view; they will also provide new gameplay options. The shallows of the Lagoon area, for example, present new mechanics such as the ability to disguise your footprint trace with water or create smokescreens with fire equipment.

A new Gulag has been added to the Caldera combat royale map. If you win in this dueling arena (where you are transported to when you die), you will be thrown back into the match and given another chance at life.

In addition, for a limited time, gamers will be able to battle it out on the Rebirth Island map. This is merely a stopgap measure to keep fans entertained as they wait for Caldera to formally launch on December 9.

