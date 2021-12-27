Patch 2.4’s ‘Genshin Impact’: Upcoming Events

MiHoYo has teased a sneak peek at the future events for “Genshin Impact,” as well as a bevy of other new and exciting features that fans can look forward to once the new year starts.

The current “Genshin Impact” Special Program, which was live-streamed across numerous social media channels, provided a short summary of upcoming events. The typical set of limited-time events will reward players with bundles of resources and Primogems, which may come in handy with the loaded lineup of character banners that will be available with Update 2.4. Here’s a breakdown of all the new events in the next patch.

Festival of the Lantern Rite

The majority of 2.4’s activities will revolve around Liyue’s Lantern Rite Festival. This will be the second time that players will be able to attend this event, but instead of Xiao, Keqing and Ningguang will be the focus of attention this year.

This year’s Lantern Rite will include many sub-events in which players will complete various tasks in exchange for various rewards, including:

Players will face a new enemy that resembles a monstrous sea snake in the event’s final phase. It’s unclear whether or not this boss will stick around after the festival.

Players will receive one free 4-star Liyue character for completing all of the tasks, which includes the new Geo character Yun Jin.

A Potion Research Project

Players will return to Mondstadt for this event and assist local alchemist Timaeus in crafting rare potions.

Despite the name, this is a combat-oriented event; to earn gifts, players must clear multiple floors of adversaries. During this event, players will be able to purchase potions that will provide them specific bonuses based on the type of potion.

Eight Locations With Views Of Mountains And Seas

This event, unlike the others, is intended to be more relaxing. Players will get the opportunity to take Kichiboushi, one of Inazuma’s bake-danukis, on a short sightseeing and picture-taking tour through Mondstadt and Liyue.

Rerun of Windtrace

Finally, for those who missed it earlier this year, Windtrace will have its first rebroadcast in “Genshin Impact.” Once Patch 2.4 is released, players will have another chance to earn the event’s special goodies.