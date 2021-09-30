Parts of M57 have been closed due to severe floods.

A portion of the M57 towards Liverpool has been closed due to severe flooding.

Due to flooding, the M57 is blocked northbound between junction one, where it joins the M62, and junction two, Prescot.

At around 4 p.m., National Highways Traffic Officers were dispatched to the area to assist with traffic control.

Contractors will be on the scene to clean the flood waters, according to a representative for Highways.

“If you are traveling in the area this afternoon, please allow extra time for your journey,” they continued.

“National Highways provides further incident information on our www.trafficengland.com website.

“Our 24/7 contact center experts can supply up-to-date information on 0300 123 5000 for urgent real-time assistance.”

Highways England has put in place a full diversion for motorists, which is as follows:

The solid square diversion symbol should be followed by diverted traffic.

Turn left onto the A5080 Cronton Road from the M62 J6 / M57 J1 interchange (Tarbock Island).

Take the third exit off the A5080/B5199 roundabout onto the B5199 northbound (Archway Road).

Continue until you reach the B5199/A57 roundabout, then take the first exit onto the A57.

Take the third exit from the roundabout with the A57/B5194 and rejoin the M57 northbound at J2.