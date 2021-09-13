Parents are concerned for their children when yobs terrorize McDonald’s.

Teenagers wreaking mayhem at a McDonald’s in a small town have caused parents to take their children upstairs in the restaurant “for fear of danger.”

Police have warned that yobs responsible for anti-social behavior in a fast food establishment in Ormskirk will be arrested this weekend.

As officers examine CCTV photos from the instances that occurred on Saturday and Sunday, they have urged parents who know their children frequent the McDonald’s to take action.

“There have been a series of anti-social events at McDonalds in Ormskirk over the previous two days,” said Inspector Danny Clough of Lancashire Police.

“There is excellent CCTV evidence that can be used to identify people who are implicated, and we aim to take appropriate action once this is done.

“If your child is a frequent visitor to this area or you know they are here with pals, I strongly advise you to have them leave immediately before any arrests are made.

“The individuals engaged are reported to be teens, and their behavior has prompted families in the restaurant to go upstairs for fear of their children being injured, which is terrible.

“Please assist us in ensuring that your child does not involuntarily detain herself in police custody.

“If the problems persist, we will post the photos on social media to expedite the identification process.”

