Paige Deville, a Gogglebox star, and her mother divorced, prompting the couple to leave the show.

In an interview with BirminghamLive, the Gogglebox actress revealed another tragic reason for her departure: her breakup from her mother Sally.

“There have been issues inside the family, and my mother was given an ultimatum,” Paige explained.

“As a result of my decision, I no longer have any contact with her. I believe the choice is final.

“It’s terribly sad, but that’s life,” she says.

“My mother informed me that she would no longer be filming Gogglebox,” the star continued. The show offered me the chance to work with another member of my family, but I was adamant about not working with anyone else.

“My mother and I had embarked on this trip together, and I had no intention of filming with anybody else.”

Paige went on to say that the long hours of filming while still running a recruiting agency had taken its toll, with them frequently being asked to step in for more popular characters at the last minute.

“There are more popular characters on the show than myself and my mother, such as Pete and Sophie, and the Malones,” she explained. Producers would contact us when they weren’t available and ask us to film at the drop of a hat, which we would do.

“However, filming takes a long time. You’d work from 3.30 p.m. until 12.30 a.m. and be paid £100 per filming session.

“It’s difficult to make a movie. You’d take a pause to use the restroom, but otherwise you’d be on your way again. You’d eat while shooting.

“My mother had her arm over me for four hours at one point, and they wouldn’t let her move it.

“Don’t expect it to be as glamorous as you think. It’s a lot of work.”

Paige also stated that she felt she “truly didn’t have any help” following her mother’s divorce, despite the team offering her a therapist’s phone number.

She, too, said she felt “thrown to the wolves.”

