Paedophiles wished to impersonate Santa Claus and visit schools.

For historical sexual abuse, a man who intended to play Father Christmas in schools has been sentenced to prison.

Aaron Blake, 69, was convicted in 2011 of creating indecent images of children after being imprisoned in 1996 for indecent assault on a 12-year-old kid.

The sex offender told someone in November 2018 that he wanted to be Father Christmas in local schools.

In front of her children, a mother was strangled by an aggressive ex-boyfriend.

The person who knew Blake, of Crofts Close, Kirkham, had previous convictions reported him to the police, who arrested him.

Following Blake’s arrest, two more victims were identified.

All of the victims were boys between the ages of seven and twelve at the time of the crime, which occurred in the Chorley region.

Blake altered his plea to acknowledge one act of indecency and three counts of indecent assault in regard to his three victims on the second day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was sentenced to five years and two months in prison on Monday, September 27.

Blake was also granted a Sexual Harm Prevention Order that will last indefinitely.

“Blake assaulted these young boys over a number of years and robbed them of their innocence to suit his own perverted sexual desires,” said investigating officer Simon Morris of Lancashire constabulary’s Op Fervent.

“His conviction and imprisonment are just, and I applaud them for having the courage to come out and confront their abuser in court.

“Throughout this examination, they have acted with decency.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward, safe in the knowledge that they would be dealt gently and professionally,” said Lancashire Constabulary.