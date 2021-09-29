Overshadowed by a lackluster anniversary event, the ‘Genshin Impact’ review bombed.

The feud between the “Genshin Impact” community and miHoYo has reached new heights after enraged players slammed the game on Google Play Store with bad reviews over its poor anniversary incentives.

After a big surge of negative reviews, “Genshin Impact’s” rating on Google’s app store has plunged to 2.4 stars out of 5 as of writing. Disgruntled fans descended on the app page, leaving one-star reviews to express their displeasure with “Genshin Impact’s” poor first anniversary incentives and activities, as well as miHoYo’s radio silence in the face of the community’s fury.

The game is now commemorating its one-year anniversary with a new story-driven in-game event and a week-long log-in event that will award players with a total of ten Intertwined Fates as well as in-game resources. MiHoYo also held a variety of real-life events, such as art contests and cosplay shows, where only the winners were rewarded.

Fans were angry to learn that “Genshin Impact’s” first anniversary would feature very few free item giveaways, with the developers instead deciding to hold contests rather than simply celebrating with the entire fandom. Players were disappointed to learn that it would be miHoYo, not them, who would profit from freebies during the anniversary.

The official “Genshin Impact” subreddit was rocked by the dispute. Some users complained that they felt ignored and that miHoYo was out of touch with the community, while others stated that they were ready to abandon the game entirely.

Users on the game’s official Discord server flooded chat channels with stickers of Qiqi, one of the playable characters, laying on the ground, expressing their dissatisfaction with current events and miHoYo’s handling of the anniversary situation.

Surprisingly, the Bilibili Game page for “Genshin Impact” shows an approximate user rating of 2.3 stars, despite the fact that the real figure revealed a rating of 4.9. The game’s Chinese following has been quite vocal about the game, forcing miHoYo to make significant revisions to Zhongli and the Geo element itself. Further outcry from Chinese fans could prompt miHoYo to act once more.

The developers have been rather quiet in recent weeks, but they are anticipated to break their silence this Sunday on a planned devstream.