‘Overcooked! New Mechanics, Kitchen, and Chef are included in the ‘All You Can Eat’ Anniversary Update.

To mark the original game’s 5th anniversary, Overcooked: All You Can Eat has released a “birthday upgrade.”

What Does It Mean When Something Is Overcooked? Is it all-you-can-eat?

For those unfamiliar, Any You Can Eat is a compilation of the original Overcooked, its 2018 sequel, and all post-launch content added to both over the years.

It’s essentially a definitive edition of both games, available on every modern platform. It includes over 200 levels, the whole character roster (including The Swedish Chef), expanded accessibility settings, and, depending on your system, 4K visuals and 60 frames per second gameplay.

If you’ve never played a couch co-op game before, or if you missed Overcooked 2’s recent Epic Games Store offer, All You Can Eat will fill you in on everything you’ve been missing. If you’re unfamiliar with the culinary franchise, it’s the perfect party game for you and up to three pals.

It requires you to work together to prepare meals in a variety of odd settings. This includes everything from chopping the items to properly preparing them with the appropriate tools, serving orders to clients, and cleaning up afterward, all while avoiding stomping on your colleagues’ toes.

As if it weren’t unpleasant enough, the environments become progressively weird as the game progresses. You’ll end up passing entrees between a fleet of hot-air balloons, catering for an evil wizard, and hopping between river rafts to put out blazing kitchen fires at some point.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat Gets a Birthday Update To commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the original Overcooked, developer Ghost Town Games has released a special “Birthday Party” update featuring an Alice in Wonderland theme.

The likeness is unmistakable, even though it is not specifically themed after Lewis Carroll’s classic or any of its Disney adaptations. You’ll be serving a deranged monarch with an oversized head who also happens to rule over a population of anthropomorphic playing cards. There’s a playable “Tabby” chef who blatantly recalls the Cheshire Cat, the kitchen has a chessboard motif, and you’ll be serving a deranged monarch with an oversized head who also happens to rule over a population of anthropomorphic playing cards. Not to mention the fact that you’ll be brewing tea the majority of the time.

There are 5 new levels in all. This is a condensed version of the information.