‘Over to you, Marcel Brands,’ ex-Everton player says of Rafa Benitez’s ‘brutal’ tactics.

Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison believes the Toffees “never stood a chance” against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby and has called on director of football Marcel Brands to take action.

Everton put up yet another poor performance on Wednesday night, allowing a rampaging Liverpool side to dominate Goodison Park and win 4-1.

While a derby defeat was expected, Rafael Benitez’s side has now gone eight games without a win in the Premier League, which is the club’s worst run in the top level in 22 years.

After the game, there was much of vitriol directed at the directors’ box at Goodison Park, with Brands and chairman Bill Kenwright taking the brunt of it.

During the game, supporters unfurled a banner demanding more from the club’s leadership, according to the club motto Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, which means “nothing but the best is good enough.”

Hutchison turned to social media on Thursday to express his sympathies to supporters and demand more from the club’s upper management.

“The worst aspect of last night’s Merseyside derby [?],” he stated. “It was the crushing realization that Everton was doomed!” ‘We demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum,’ said a placard at Goodison Park. That’s the real deal!! Moshiri has spent a half-billion dollars! Marcel Brands, it’s your turn.” The former Scotland midfielder also suggested that the club look to replace Rafael Benitez with Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter.

Everton are five points clear of the relegation zone, but with games against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Leicester City on the horizon, it’s unclear where the next victory will come from.

Hutchison played for both Merseyside clubs during his playing career, spending four seasons at Liverpool from 1990 to 1994 before joining the Blues for two years from 1998 to 2000.