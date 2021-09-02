Over Reddit’s COVID-19’Misinformation Handling,’ 130 subreddits with 10 million users have gone private.

To protest Reddit’s alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 misinformation, at least 130 subreddits with over 10 million subscribers have gone private. In response to the protests, the business announced a series of moves on Wednesday, including deleting a community that is generally known as a gathering place for anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers for violating the platform’s “brigading standards.”

According to a CNET article, Reddit has also quarantined 54 COVID-19 denial subreddits, which means they won’t appear in website search results or be displayed in specific Reddit feeds.

Over 100 Reddit communities with nearly 10 million followers have been holding a silent protest for the past two days to show their dissatisfaction with the platform’s apparent inaction. According to Gizmodo, the 130 subreddits became private because Reddit allegedly hesitated in dealing with communities that disseminated falsehoods about COVID-19 and its vaccines.

On Aug. 29, the platform issued a statement titled “Debate, dissent, and protest on Reddit,” clarifying its position on many moderators’ demands to close down communities propagating misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the statement, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman stated, “While we believe the CDC is the finest and most up to current source of information regarding COVID-19, disagreeing with them is not against our policies.”

However, the corporation stressed that manipulating or cheating in order to accentuate any opinion is against its standards. Reddit will “continue to link to authoritative sources using quarantine mechanisms to handle communities that break its rules,” according to the release.

“We’ve gone private in protest of Reddit’s inaction against COVID-19 misinformation,” said moderators from Pokemon Go, a game that has been directly impacted by the pandemic because it is played outside with other people, according to Gizmodo.

Protesting subreddits asked that Reddit take down r/NoNewNormal and other similar communities. The towns that went private have stated that they will continue to protest in the dark until the submarines are shut down.

r/NoNewNormal is a community that began in June 2020 and has since grown to 122,000 members who are defined as “free thinkers.” With over 900 discussions and 10,000 comments every day, it is considered a hotspot for anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.

In the midst of the demonstrations, a r/RedditSecurity admin post titled “COVID denialism and policy clarifications” outlined the company’s COVID-19 denial analysis and the steps it has taken on Wednesday.

It said that the r/NoNewNormal subreddit would be banned immediately for violating the company’s brigading guidelines. According to the site, the NoNewNormal community continued to flout the rules. Brief News from Washington Newsday.