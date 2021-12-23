Over Christmas, the best time to obtain cheap food at Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Morrisons.

With Christmas only a few days away, many shoppers will be flocking to supermarkets to stock up on the rest of their holiday delights.

Christmas shopping, on the other hand, may quickly mount up – but there are a few methods to save money at the supermarket.

‘Yellow stickers’ are a popular choice for many people doing their grocery shopping because the reductions can be large if you plan it right.

Aldi, Asda, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl have all announced their Christmas opening and closing timings.

Some families have gotten everything from meat to bread for ten pence, while others have even gotten free things by timing it just perfectly.

These bargains are usually found in large supermarkets”reductions’ departments, and they don’t always have the best expiration dates – but that’s not a problem if you’re preparing a Christmas feast.

There are three primary reasons why retailers discount food: if an item has a short shelf life, if it is superficially damaged, or if it is no longer being sold, such as out-of-season Easter eggs.

Occasionally, however, it’s simply a case of having too many of a single item in stock, or the grocer is attempting to move merchandise before the weekend ends.

Whatever the case may be, all that is required is the proper timing. The optimal times to visit retailers for yellow sticker items are shown below.

TescoBetween the hours of 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One consumer claims to have figured out when his local Tesco store pulls out the sticker gun through trial and error.

He stated, ” “We learned when the optimum times are by trial and error; it took us three to five visits to lock down the best period for Tesco reductions.

“We soon figured out that the optimum time for Tesco is between 6.30 and 7 p.m.”

crazy Aldi8amDeals After learning that Aldi has its own ‘yellow sticker’ hour, Leslie Horton shared a photo of her Aldi grocery haul on the Facebook group LatestDeals.

Leslie posted a picture of her full Aldi trolley on the community forum, loaded with meat, fruits, and veggies, all with bright red labels.

“Half Price – 50% Off,” she explained.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”