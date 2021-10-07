Outside the school gates, ‘parents’ quarrel in front of unhappy children.

A ‘battle between parents’ broke out outside the gates of a school, prompting police to barricade the entrance.

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, October 5, Merseyside Police were called to The Prescot School on Park Lane after reports of a disturbance.

A confrontation between a group of persons outside the school was confirmed by police, but no injuries were reported.

“We are aware of an incident outside of our school yesterday,” a Prescot School representative said, “but we can say it did not involve any of our pupils.””

Parents were’shouting, threatening, yelling, and cars rushing away’ from the incident, according to one witness, while others saw “six to seven” police cars at the area.

The school has not confirmed that parents were involved in the incident.

Many parents expressed their concerns on Facebook after the incident, with one parent describing the scenario as “unsettling.”

“Picking up my kid from school, it was really frightening seeing all the police vehicles screeching around,” the parent wrote.

“Since they’ve returned, it’s been a complete nightmare, with all of the kids finishing at the same time.””

Another mom claimed that the incident had “traumatized” her child.

“Feral behavior!” she wrote. My child, who is just in seventh grade, has been traumatized by it all.

“The school is excellent in and of itself. I sincerely pity the instructors, but this was a step too far.” Merseyside Police has announced that extra high-visibility patrols will be sent to the area in the aftermath of the event to provide comfort.

“We simply will not allow such violence, especially outside of a school when children are leaving to go home, and we are working to avoid such behavior in our community,” stated Inspector Peter Rexwinkel.

“If you were on Park Lane at the time of the incident or know anyone who may have been involved, please contact us immediately.”

Witnesses are requested to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, or call 101, referencing reference 21000692693.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or send an anonymous tip through their website.