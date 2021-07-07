Outside of school, anti-vaxxers are advised to “keep away from our children.”

After reports of adults passing out notes outside a high school, anti-vaxxers were urged to “keep away from our children.”

Outside Wade Deacon on Birchfield Road in Widnes, Councillor Andrea Wall claimed she was “furious” and “not pleased” with people approaching youngsters with “anti-vaccine crap.”

She chastised individuals guilty in two separate Facebook posts last night, on both her official and personal-but-public sites, and said vaccinations for children over the age of 12 were a decision for their parents or guardians.

READ MORE: Experts debunk anti-vaccine and covid conspiracy theories

Cllr Wall, Labour, Highfield Ward, accused them of attempting to “frighten youngsters as they walk home from school” and asked anti-vaxxers to take their “crap” somewhere.

“I am not thrilled, in fact, I am enraged, with children coming home from school being targeted with anti-vaccination material,” she stated.

“These folks standing outside of schools have no right to think they know more than parents or are more knowledgeable than they are.

“My advice to them is simple: keep your nose out; when the time comes, we, as parents of our own children, will decide on vaccination.

“Stay away from our kids; they’ve had enough to deal with in the last 16 months without leaflets being shoved down their throats at school gates.

“I’m coming to my son’s school gates till the end of the term to tell anyone who will listen that I’m not going to put up with it.” “These guys have no right to interfer with that and try to intimidate youngsters as they walk home from school,” she continued.

“I personally don’t want their crap around my child, and as a parent and a councillor in the region, I’ve expressed my concerns.”

In the comments, one social media user labeled the anti-vaxxers’ actions “vile,” while another said she was “very furious” about the letters and called them “despicable.”

Another stated that they “disagree with addressing youngsters in this manner” and that “everyone has the right to vaccine information,” adding that they had hard to locate a “balanced information site for all sides.”

“Folks have the right to seek their own information and sources, these people have no business sending anything to minors, that’s,” one commentator responded. The summary comes to a close.