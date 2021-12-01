Outside Kwik Fit, a boy was hit by a car and knocked off his bike.

Following a crash, a child was knocked off his bike and taken to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a crash involving a cyclist and a black Mini on Seaview Road in Liscard at 10.25 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the child was riding his bike and was treated by paramedics on the site.

The new Liverpool map: How your neighborhood will be altered and renamed

The accident occurred near the Kwik Fit, according to traffic management company Inrix.

The boy’s age is unknown, and his injuries are still unclear, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson. He is being checked at hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a collision on Seaview Road involving a cyclist and a black Mini at 10:25 a.m. today (Wednesday, December 1).

“Paramedics treated the child who was riding the bike near the accident location.

“The extent of the boy’s injuries is unknown at this time.

“At the moment, he is being evaluated in the hospital.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.