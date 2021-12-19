Outside a popular tavern, a man was stabbed across the face.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was beaten by another man outside the Jubilee Inn on Hatton Hill Road in Litherland Friday night.

Merseyside Police said they were summoned to the scene at 10 p.m. and are investigating.

The man was transported to the hospital with a facial injury. According to authorities, he has subsequently been released.

The perpetrator is thought to have fled the scene shortly after the assault.

He has curly brown hair and is described as a 25-year-old male.

Police are conducting CCTV and witness investigations, and they want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything odd.

“Enquiries are at the very early stages to establish what happened near the Jubilee Inn,” Detective Inspector Paula Furlong said.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was on Hatton Hill Road around 10 p.m. last night who saw or heard anything strange, as well as any taxi drivers who may have captured something on their dash cam, to come forward and speak to us.

“The incident occurred at a busy hour of the night, when many people would have been in the vicinity or on the premises.”

“Please notify police if you witnessed the incident or believe you know the man described. Any information you have could be extremely helpful to us in our inquiry.” Anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help the investigation should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote the reference number 21000874479.