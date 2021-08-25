Outside a city center dessert parlour, police apprehend 37 unauthorized parkers.

Police raided on a renowned illegal parking spot in Liverpool City Centre, fining around 40 vehicles.

Cars parking on the pavement in a section of The Strand has been a source of complaints for some time.

Last week, The Washington Newsday published alarming footage showing at least nine cars parked on the street in the area, some of which were blasting music.

The cars appear to be congregating outside or near the Heavenly Desserts location on a regular basis.

Merseyside Police raided on those illegally parking in the area over the weekend as complaints continued to pour in.

The force’s Roads Policing Unit confirmed the action on Twitter, saying, “After numerous complaints about illegal and inconsiderate parking near Heavenly Desserts in the City Centre, officers last night issued 37 fixed penalty notices to the selfish drivers who think it’s ok to park wherever they want.”

Many people on social media praised the action.

“Excellent work, keep it up,” stated the Pavements for People twitter account.

“THIRTY SEVEN!” said Ryan Davies. It’s almost bloody time. Thank you, @MerPolTraffic, and I hope this location will be on your radar more frequently now.”

A fixed penalty notice, on the other hand, was deemed insufficient for persons who park illegally on a regular basis.

“A parking ticket is pennies to these guys,” Charlie Belle remarked. This is common knowledge, and only a tow would be able to stop them.”

“Should have towed the lot,” Steve agreed. That would cause people to pause.”

Nick Small, a city centre councillor, has been addressing the issue of pavement parking and the problem area of The Strand for some time.

According to him, the council has stepped up its approach in response to the recent distressing images, resulting in the imposition of a slew of new fines.

“I’ve been raising the issue of anti-social pavement parking in the city center for quite some time,” he stated.

“Things have been bad and are becoming worse, and vulnerable pedestrians are the ones who suffer the most.

“It pleases me that a special staff of traffic wardens has been put in place in the City Centre until 10 p.m. to deal with this.

“I hope this sends out a loud,” he added.

