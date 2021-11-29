‘Outriders’: Technomancer Build with Unlimited Ammo Minigun Tank.

In “Outriders,” the Technomancer is the only class that can use heavy weapons, and with the right setup, these weapons may allow players breeze through CT15 Expeditions without breaking a sweat.

The Minigun shines as the other half of the Tool of Destruction ability, blasting a steady shower of bullets. Unlike the Rocket Launcher, which has a significant burst damage output, the Minigun requires a slow and steady playstyle that relies on non-stop fire to deal and survive damage.

In “Outriders,” here’s how to construct an unkillable Minigun Technomancer with infinite ammunition.

Armor of Legend, Skills, and Mods

Surprisingly, the Minigun configuration may be built in a variety of ways, but for this build, the Plague Sower will be the Legendary set of choice due to its increased damage resistance effect when Toxic is applied.

The purpose of this setup is to get as much uptime on Minigun as possible while remaining tanky. To receive the 3-piece bonus, along with the Euthanizer and Enriched Anthrax mods, use the Plague Sower Hands, Boots, and any one of the remaining pieces.

Then, using the following mods, combine any armor piece with Anomaly Power, Status Power, and Skills Life Leech:

Fill in the remaining mod slots with Critstack or Perseverance Shield, or anything else that increases Anomaly Power or overall survivability.

When a Toxic-afflicted adversary is destroyed, Toxic Lead will refill the Minigun’s ammo, thus keep Blighted Turret up at all times. Take an Ordnance skill like Scrapnel or Pain Launcher for the third skill slot.

This construct can be swapped out for the Torrential Downpour set, which improves Scrapnel, or the recently-buffed Grim Inventor set, which allows for on-demand Minigun reloads.

Tree of Classes

Take everything that boosts damage as well as Techbond for the extra Anomaly Power down the Demolisher tree.

Weapons that are recommended

Because the Tool of Destruction talent is based on Anomaly Power rather than Firepower, any weapon mod that improves the relevant damage stat will suffice. The weapon you choose isn’t important, but bringing a Juggler or a one-shot rifle with Scrap Grenade can come in handy if the Minigun runs out of ammo.

When the Fortress mod from Deathshield is fully piled, it can provide a significant damage mitigation boost as well as 30 percent greater damage, which the Minigun can easily do.