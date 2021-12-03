‘Outriders’ is a build for a high-speed Ugake Otarah shotgun trickster.

Hunt The Prey, a short-mid ranged blink that can be utilized practically instantaneously, gives the Trickster access to what could be the strongest mobility option in the game. Hunt The Prey is typically used to get into or out of tricky situations, but with the appropriate loadout, it may essentially multiply the damage players can deal by an incredible amount.

Here’s a fun Trickster build for people who enjoy teleporting between foes in “Outriders.” It sees players zipping across combat engagements while one-shotting elites with well-placed critical shots.

Armor, Skills, and Mods of Legendary Characters

The Ugake Otarah set allows players to spam Hunt The Prey on Venator’s Knife-marked targets, allowing for unlimited teleports as long as the proper target is chosen. Twisted Rounds is the third ability that greatly increases weapon damage.

Stack as much Firepower, Cooldown Reduction, and Weapon Life Leech as you can into the armor parts, then add the following mods:

On foes hit with Venator’s Knife, these upgrades will increase damage output on the first (and presumably only) shot. To get the most out of critical damage multipliers, aim for the head as usual. If necessary, replace Eager Edges with Misery for a longer knife mark duration.

Tree of Classes

Take the Assassin nodes at the top of the tree, which boost shotgun damage, Close Range damage, and magazine size. This build requires Disruptive Firepower and Outrider Executioner from the middle tree, as both nodes enhance weapon damage after casting Venator’s Knife and Hunt The Prey.

When hitting adversaries from behind, the Assassin tree increases damage. Always try to take advantage of this, as the overall additional backstab damage is simply too great to pass up. Players in Hunt The Prey will always be teleported behind attackers, so take use of this as much as possible.

Pump-action shotguns are the recommended weapons for this build due to their exceptionally strong burst damage in close quarters. Technically, any shotgun will suffice, but for the greatest results, go for one that has Dark Sacrifice as well as another Firepower enhancement like Killing Spree. Try Ultimate Bone Shrapnel or Grand Opening for AoE damage.