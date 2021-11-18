‘Outriders’ Guide: AP Technomancer Build ‘New Horizon’

The “New Horizon” update for “Outriders” included a slew of improvements to the game’s abilities and items, including a few tweaks that make Anomaly Power Technomancer more enjoyable to play.

Here’s a Scrapnel-focused build for “Outriders” gamers that enjoy playing with explosives. It’s great against mutant swarms and groups of melee adversaries.

Armor of Legend

The Torrential Downpour set, which causes Scrapnel mines to spawn new cluster bombs every time they’re activated, is used in this build.

Torrential Downpour has recently received a boost. Scrapnel is now more reliable because it generates cluster bombs considerably faster than before.

To maximize damage or healing potential, use this with the Demolisher branch of the class tree.

Stats of Priority Armor

Players should aim on gaining as much Anomaly Power as possible through weapons, armor, or class tree nodes, just like they should with other ability-centric setups. Scrapnel and other abilities should be used with extra Cooldown Reduction to make them more consistent.

Keep in mind that the stats of different drops of the same Legendary gear item are always the same. However, because the numerical value of each stat varies by piece, look for a Torrential Downpour set that provides the most Anomaly Power or Cooldown Reduction for the greatest outcomes.

Skills and Modifications to Consider

Scrapnel is the primary ability of this construct, and it will be the one that players will use the most. To increase the maximum number of throwable Scrapnel mines before the talent goes on cooldown, make sure you have the Trap Cluster, More Traps, or Supplies mods installed. If more damage or an expanded explosion radius is desired, select Add More Damage or Fine-Tuned.

Take Blighted Rounds with Spare Mag or Trick Up The Sleeve for additional gunshot damage, and either Pain Launcher or Tools of Destruction for more chances to Interrupt elites or deliver splash damage.

Weapons that are recommended

This will be mostly determined by the demands and preferences of the players. Scrapnel has a lot of crowd control potential, and Blighted Rounds has a lot of single-target damage, so players would want to grab some guns with Freezing Bullets for extra crowd control.

Perks like Shadow Comet, Claymore, and Ultimate Storm Whip are excellent for putting more damage on the table. Meanwhile, Stiffening and Freezing Bullets can help ensure that Scrapnel explosions always hit.