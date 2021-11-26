‘Outriders’: Deathproof Devastator Build with Anomaly Power.

When built properly in “Outriders,” using Anomaly Power with the Deathproof set isn’t the most intuitive thing to do, but it can give some interesting consequences.

Deathproof’s set passive, despite being tailored for Firepower builds, can make it a potential contender for an Anomaly Power Boulderdash build. Although this ability doesn’t stand out as much as the other Devastator abilities, it does have its uses, especially now that it has received a major buff from the “New Horizon” update.

Using the Deathproof Devastator set from “Outriders,” here’s how to craft a solo CT15-viable Boulderdash build.

Legendary Equipment, Skill Sets, and Mods

Use the Deathproof gloves, footgear, and helmet to protect yourself. For this build, firepower isn’t important, so aim to get as much Anomaly Power, Skills Life Leech, and Cooldown Reduction out of the two Epic armor pieces in the chest and leg slots as possible.

Except for the Primal Weakness mod on the helmet, none of the Tier 3 Deathproof mods add any value to the build, and even that isn’t required for it to operate. Any other mod that raises Anomaly Power or gives some type of damage or survivability can fill in for the remaining available slots, but make sure these four are present. Boulderdash will be the build’s major damage dealer, so stack as many damage modifiers as you can to make each cast worthwhile.

The safety nets for this construct are Reflect Bullets and Golem. Boulderdash has a small range, leaving the player vulnerable to gunfire once the skill is completed.

Reflect Bullets has a very particular purpose: it blocks gunfire and prevents stagger effects while Boulderdash is cooling down.

Reflect Bullets grants players hyper armor, preventing them from being stunned by elite or mutant melee assaults. This makes it worthwhile to use the ability even if there are no bullets to reflect.

Tree of Classes

Take every node on the Seismic Shifter tree that enhances Bleed effects, Anomaly Power, or Resistance Piercing. Then choose Champion, Blood Donation, Anomaly Protected, and Skilled Sentry.

CT15 can only be beaten if you donate blood. To keep your health up, make sure your foes are bleeding all the time.

Weapons that are recommended

Almost every Anomaly build starts with Deathshield, Shadow Comet, and Fortress. This construct, on the other hand, may deal the equivalent of two Shadow Comets in damage with each strike.