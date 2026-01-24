Outrage in Kitengela Over Hospital Neglect of Grieving Mother

Public outrage has erupted in Kitengela after a hospital allegedly failed to provide emergency care to a grieving mother carrying a deceased foetus. Witnesses and family members claim the woman was left unattended for hours as she awaited treatment, with hospital staff allegedly prioritizing payment over urgent medical intervention.

The incident, which has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, sheds light on the troubling practices within some private healthcare facilities in Kenya. Despite the woman’s critical condition, she was reportedly required to pay admission fees before receiving any care. According to witnesses, the staff insisted on a “clearance” before providing medical assistance, a disturbing reflection of the “pay first, treat later” culture that is increasingly prevalent in Kenya’s healthcare system.

Delayed Care and Growing Public Fury

According to the victim’s family, the woman arrived at the hospital in severe pain, only to be told that her baby had no heartbeat. Rather than immediately performing a necessary medical procedure, she was allegedly left in agony, sitting on a bench while her relatives scrambled to raise the required funds for treatment. “They treated her like a customer with a declined card, not a human being in agony,” one relative said, echoing the growing anger over the incident.

This tragic case is not an isolated event. Similar stories of negligence have emerged in recent weeks, including a disturbing case in Kibera where an infant tragically died after receiving water instead of medical care. These incidents highlight the growing concerns over the erosion of medical ethics and the increasing commercialization of healthcare in the country.

Experts have also raised alarm over the risks associated with delaying the removal of a deceased foetus, warning that the prolonged retention can lead to dangerous infections and sepsis. “Every minute counts in such cases,” one medical professional stressed, emphasizing the severity of the mother’s condition during the extended wait.

Systemic Issues and Calls for Reform

In the wake of the incident, local residents have vowed to protest, calling for the hospital’s license to be revoked. Social media users have expressed their fury, with one online commentator stating, “We go there to be healed, not to be humiliated.” Meanwhile, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has been urged to investigate the incident, though critics warn that such inquiries often take years to reach a conclusion.

For the affected mother, the trauma of losing her child has been compounded by the emotional scars inflicted by her mistreatment. “She didn’t just lose a baby; she lost her dignity at the hands of those sworn to protect it,” a family member said. As the debate over this case continues to unfold, many are asking how many more victims must suffer before urgent reforms are enacted to restore humanity to Kenya’s healthcare system.