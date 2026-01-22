Outrage After ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Child in Minnesota Raid

In a shocking immigration enforcement incident, federal agents in Minnesota used a five-year-old child as “bait” during a raid, detaining both the child and his father despite their active asylum case. The actions have sparked outrage and drawn widespread condemnation across the United States.

Child Forced to Knock on Door

Liam Ramos, a preschooler who had recently turned five, was detained alongside his father in the driveway of their home in Columbia Heights. According to Zena Stenvik, the local school superintendent, agents directed the terrified child to knock on his own front door, attempting to trick relatives into opening it. The disturbing strategy aimed to lure others in the household out of the home.

“They took Liam out of the car, led him to the door, and directed him to knock,” Stenvik recounted in an emotional press conference. “They were essentially using a five-year-old as bait to see if anyone else was home.”

The Ramos Family’s Legal Status

Despite the brutal nature of the arrest, the Ramos family had entered the United States legally and was awaiting the outcome of an active asylum case. They were not “illegals” but rather individuals who were following the proper legal channels for seeking refuge.

This incident marks the fourth such detainment of a student in the district in just two weeks, highlighting the aggressive enforcement tactics being employed as part of a broader surge strategy by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Ramos family’s life was upended in a matter of minutes. While the agents initially refused a relative’s plea to take custody of Liam instead of detaining him, both father and son were ultimately transported to a detention center in Texas. Liam’s older brother arrived home shortly afterward, only to find the driveway empty, and his family torn apart.

“You cannot tell me a five-year-old is a violent criminal,” Stenvik said, her voice trembling with indignation. The question remains unresolved as ICE’s tactics continue to draw scrutiny and condemnation from across the country.