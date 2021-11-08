‘Outmuscled by Everton,’ says the national press in response to Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw and penalty decision.

Everton were held to a goalless draw by Tottenham Hotspur, ending a run of three straight defeats.

In a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, Antonio Conte’s first Premier League encounter in command of Spurs, the Blues were forced to settle for a point.

On Merseyside, it was a contentious afternoon after referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Everton a penalty after Richarlison was pulled down by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Everton were poised to take the penalty when Kavanagh was alerted that a VAR check was underway. He was then urged to take another look at his pitchside screen.

Following a review of the replays, the referee reversed his judgement and handed possession back to Spurs.

A number of national media outlets were there at Goodison Park to witness Everton’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur; here is a sample of what they had to say.

‘Everton take a crucial step forward as a new weapon for Rafa Benitez develops.’

“It’s exhausting just listening to Antonio Conte speak. When it comes to football, the theme rarely changes. It’s all about dedication, focus, and mental toughness. One would imagine that would be ideal for the Premier League.

“It has already worked for Conte. He only stayed at Chelsea for two seasons, one of which he won the Premier League. In reality, it has worked in almost every situation where the Italian has succeeded. Juventus, with three Serie A titles, and Inter Milan, with one, have excellent reason to be grateful for his contributions in the past.

“It’s difficult to believe, then, that things at Tottenham will not alter sooner or later, and they most surely must.” This is a Spurs team that continues to be a poor replica of the one we saw just a few seasons ago.

“They didn’t get a single shot on target here at Goodison Park.” They didn’t get one last weekend, either, as they lost at home to Manchester United in Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game as manager. Nothing has troubled the opposing goalkeeper in two games. This has never happened in the Premier League’s two decades of existence.

“Therefore, Conte’s task is clear. Make Tottenham a little more daring. Put them back on the offensive. Make them play once again. But, first and foremost, as he. “The summary comes to an end.”