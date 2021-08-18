Osa Operator Loadout Breakdown in ‘Rainbow Six Siege.’

The “Crystal Guard” update for “Rainbow Six Siege” is slated to provide a bevy of new material and adjustments to the game, including a brand-new attacker who takes an unconventional approach to the game’s standard attacking methods.

Anja Katarina “Osa” Jankovic is a two-speed, two-armor attacker with a focus on area denial, intelligence gathering, and roam prevention. Osa is created as a quasi-defender whose true usefulness shines during post-plant scenarios, unlike the typical attacker who is focused on breaching, scouting, or clearing rooms.

The Talon-8 Clear Shield, Osa’s one-of-a-kind weapon, may be utilized in two ways: as a typical ballistic shield comparable to Montagne’s or Blitz’s, or as a deployable piece of cover that can absorb bullets and slow down defenders.

The Talon-8 is about the same size as the standard deployable cover shields available to defenders. However, because the Talon-8 is made of clear bulletproof glass, Osa and her team can securely observe entryways. This may give Osa’s team enough time for the defuser to completely disarm the bomb and win the round.

The 556XI assault rifle and the PDW-9 SMG are Osa’s primary weapons, making her a versatile selection in terms of effective engagement distance if players choose the proper gun. Because of its moderate recoil and modest rate of fire, the 556XI is a simple weapon to use at medium ranges. Meanwhile, because to its high rate of fire and acceptable recoil patterns, the fast-firing PDW-9 provides Osa with a viable close-range choice.

Osa’s only secondary weapon option is the PMM pistol.

For her gadget slot, Osa has access to smoke grenades and claymores, offering her a relatively effective breaching capability as well as a formidable anti-roamer equipment. Claymores can also be utilized in conjunction with her Talon-8 to prevent adversaries from jumping over the shield or requiring them to use explosives to destroy the claymore before it kills them.

This isn’t the first time an operator in “Rainbow Six Siege” has been introduced with a device that contradicts their purpose. Clash, the game’s first defender with a ballistic shield, was released by Ubisoft, who was quickly followed by Mozzie, who could hijack enemy drones and use them against their owners.