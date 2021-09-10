‘Operation: Sky Fire’ Start Time and How to Participate in the Live ‘Fortnite’ Event

As “Operation: Sky Fire” approaches, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 will soon come to an explosive conclusion. Here’s everything you need to know about the next live event, including when and how to participate.

Fortnite’s latest season has been exceptionally eventful, with a distinct alien invasion theme. We’ve witnessed extraterrestrial parasites plague the island, players being hauled aboard the mothership for weird experiments, and entire areas of the map being ripped from the Earth over the period of three months.

What Is “Operation: Sky Fire” and What Does It Mean?

Corny Complex, on that note, is the most recent target of the mothership’s tractor beam. If you go to the farm right now, you’ll observe that parts of the ground are being dragged up towards the alien ship, creating a low-gravity platforming arena.

This establishes the context for the next “Operation: Sky Fire” event. The Imagined Order (IO) had foreseen Corny Complex’s kidnapping and had planted a series of bombs beneath the landmass itself. Once inside the alien mothership, their aim is to detonate these explosive devices.

“Operation: Sky Fire” will show how this mission plays out by allowing gamers to take part in it.

What Time Does “Operation: Sky Fire” Begin?

“Operation: Sky Fire” is the grand finale of Fortnite Season 7 and will bring the alien invasion plotline to an end.

The competition will go off at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 12. There is no formal time estimate, however these events often last about 20 minutes. You may set a reminder for yourself by favoriting the official Fortnite account’s tweet below.

The Mothership is aiming for the IO’s base. Slone has devised a strategy to put an end to the Invasion for good. Are you all set?

Prepare for Operation: Sky Fire, a live event on September 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

You will only get one chance to participate in “Operation: Sky Fire” because it is a live event. There won’t be any, unlike Arianna Grande’s recent Rift Tour. This is a condensed version of the information.