Open Beta for ‘Battlefield 2042′: Release Date, How to Sign Up, Preload Time, and More

The open beta for Battlefield 2042 has been rescheduled after being postponed for nearly a month.

The open beta for Battlefield 2042 was supposed to start in September, but when it was announced that the game would be delayed until November 19, the preview was inevitably postponed.

There was no hint of a new date, unfortunately. As a result, fans of DICE’s first-person shooter franchise have been wondering over the past fortnight when they will finally be able to play the next chapter and its Conquest mode.

After a few weeks of silence, the official Battlefield Twitter account has finally revealed when the Beta will be accessible on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

When Will Battlefield 2042’s Open Beta Be Available?

The Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on Friday, October 8 at 3 a.m. ET and will run through October 10.

EA Play users will be able to get a head start with a different beta window, similar to the previous FIFA 22 early access period. On Wednesday, October 6, at 3 a.m. ET, they will begin their exclusive period.

Beta Early Access 6-7 October #Battlefield 2042 Open Beta 8-9 October

For those unfamiliar, EA Play is a premium subscription service (payable in monthly or annual installments) that gives you access to Electronic Arts’ huge catalog of games. Knockout City, The Sims 4, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, and Anthem, for example, are now available on the platform.

Members of EA Play also get a few extra perks throughout the year, such as discounts on DLC and early access to certain games. Subscribers, for example, will be able to preview NHL 22 a week ahead of time on October 7.

If you are not an EA Play member, you can still participate in the Battlefield 2042 early access beta by pre-ordering the game from the official website.

How to Enroll in Battlefield 2042’s Open Beta

