Open Beta Dates, a New Gameplay Trailer, and a Release Date Are Announced For ‘New World’ [Details].

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, Amazon publishes a new teaser for their upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) “New World,” confirming when the game’s open beta will begin.

Before its formal release on Sept. 28, “New World” will have an open beta. Amazon Games announced on Wednesday that the game’s open beta will begin on September 9 at 10 a.m. ET and will run until September 12.

This summer, Amazon hosted a closed beta that required gamers to pre-purchase the game in order to participate. The open beta, as the name implies, is open to all interested gamers. To put it another way, it will not be necessary for interested players to pre-purchase the game in order to try it out.

Gamers who want to join in the open beta can do so by going to the game’s official page and requesting access to the open beta client. They can also access the open beta through the Steam Playtest tool, which can be found on the game’s official Steam page.

On September 8, at 10 a.m. ET, you can apply for open beta access. The whole game will be available during the open beta. It’s worth mentioning, though, that any progress made by players in this iteration will be erased before the official release of “New World.”

While the game’s open beta is only for a limited time, it’s intriguing that the developers are still testing the reliability and strength of the game’s servers, which were a source of frustration for many players during the closed beta.

Amazon told gamers that the updates from the closed beta to the open beta will be available on the official forum pages of “New World.” The announcement includes an in-engine cinematic trailer as well as the open beta.

The movie depicts the backstory and plot of Amazon Games’ future MMORPG. It also introduces conflicts that gamers will notice as soon as they start playing.

A mystery voice-over in the background says, “I will say a prayer for the souls of your workers,” according to the teaser. In addition, the trailer reveals the game’s idea.