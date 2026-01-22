Onyango Declares Gor Mahia Unstoppable in Title Push

Gor Mahia’s midfield maestro, Alpha Onyango, has issued a confident warning to rivals as the Kenya Premier League enters its decisive phase. After a dominant 3-0 victory over Mara Sugar, the defending champions have hit their stride, according to Onyango, who believes the team is on an unstoppable trajectory as they pursue a 22nd league title.

The win at Nyayo National Stadium, which saw Gor Mahia end their early-season inconsistencies, leaves them locked in a fierce title race with arch-rivals AFC Leopards. With both teams tied on 33 points at the top of the table, Gor Mahia holds a slender advantage on goal difference. Onyango, however, is adamant that the defending champions are not feeling the pressure of the chase, but rather are thriving under it.

Onyango’s Confidence Fuels Gor Mahia’s Surge

Speaking after training at Camp Toyoyo, Onyango reflected on the intensity of the title race, emphasizing that competition with AFC Leopards is driving his team to greater heights. “This is the most exciting season I’ve ever played,” Onyango admitted. “When your rivals are chasing you every weekend, there’s no room for error. It forces everyone to dig deeper. The momentum we are building now is unstoppable.”

Onyango, who was instrumental in the comprehensive win over Mara Sugar, highlighted how the team’s tactical evolution has been key to their resurgence. With the technical bench’s adjustments, Gor Mahia’s pressing intensity has doubled, and their offensive efficiency has improved dramatically—evident in their recent goal-scoring form. The victory over Mara Sugar was not just about the scoreline but also about the team rediscovering its “championship DNA,” according to Onyango.

The battle for the title has reached a critical juncture, with both clubs enduring an intense psychological battle. As the second leg of the season approaches, every matchday feels like a final. Gor Mahia’s defensive solidity has been a key factor in their recent dominance, having kept three consecutive clean sheets and scored seven goals in their last two outings. This defensive strength, alongside the improved attack, has made them a formidable force.

Rivalry with AFC Leopards Intensifies

Onyango also took the time to praise the revived rivalry with AFC Leopards, describing it as the “heartbeat” of Kenyan football. “Ingwe is pushing us, and we are pushing them. This is what the fans want. But let it be known: we are not letting go of this trophy. We are the champions for a reason,” Onyango stated confidently.

As Gor Mahia prepares for the crucial fixtures ahead, Onyango’s message is clear: their march toward the 22nd title is gathering pace, and with a reinforced belief in their championship credentials, they intend to finish the season as the undisputed league champions.