Only a few months after opening, the Bold Street restaurant was nominated for an award.

Only a few months after opening, Laros, a new Liverpool restaurant, has been shortlisted for a prestigious prize.

Laros on Bold Street is the only restaurant in Liverpool to be recognized in Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards’ newbie category.

The shortlist of nominees includes the traditional Greek restaurant, which initially debuted in June.

Authentic, high-quality Greek street cuisine may be found in Laros. The eatery, which is a cross between a restaurant and a takeaway, has been a hit with customers since it first opened.

Laros is the only venue in Liverpool to have been included in the Top Newcomer category of Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards, which honors the best restaurants and food haunts across the UK.

Laros faces Smashing Plates, which has numerous locations; Burning Rose in London; MrBeast Burger, which also has many locations; Dickie’s in London; Wok Chi Oriental Kitchen in Birmingham; Salt & Pepper in Manchester; Napoli Gang in London; Bristol’s Mayflower Chinese; and others. Ready Burger in London, Tuk Tuk in Glasgow; various locations of Sushi Bae and Honi Sushi; Viet Shack in Manchester; Really Happy Chicken 100 percent Vegan in Brighton, and more.

Following the announcement of the shortlist, the next round of voting will take place until September 27, with customers deciding the winner.

Click here to vote, and every voter will be entered into a draw to win £500 in Deliveroo credit. There are a total of 22 awards, and the whole shortlist can be viewed here.

“We are really honored and thrilled to have earned this nomination,” said Nikolaos Fylladitakis, owner of Laros.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to create a disruptive concept of Greek street cuisine that is both authentic and high-quality, and it has been fraught with difficulties.

“This honor is humbling, and we are grateful for our customers’ support and commitment, as well as our dedicated team members.”