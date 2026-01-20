Onjiri the Cricket Opens Up on Alcohol Struggles and Recovery

Kenyan comedian Onjiri the Cricket has shared the intimate details of his two-decade-long battle with alcohol addiction, revealing how an unexpected source of accountability—his girlfriend’s extreme surveillance measures—played a crucial role in his recovery.

During a candid interview on the Oga Obinna Show, the well-known entertainer, whose real name is Peter Gcheru, disclosed the depths of his addiction, recounting how it had nearly cost him his life. “I couldn’t hold a glass of water because my hands would shake uncontrollably,” Onjiri confessed, detailing the impact his addiction had on his physical and emotional well-being. His story highlights the growing problem of functional alcoholism within Kenya’s creative industry, which often goes unnoticed despite its devastating effects.

The Struggle

Onjiri’s descent into addiction began in his early years, starting in primary school, and by the time he reached adulthood, it had become a two-decade-long dependency. At his lowest point, Onjiri was consuming large quantities of cheap alcohol daily. This had a profound effect on his family life and career, leading him to alienate those closest to him. “It wasn’t just about having fun anymore; it was about survival,” he said, recalling the point when his body would shut down without alcohol. Despite numerous interventions from friends and colleagues, including Jalang’o and Sandra Dacha, who warned him that his addiction could lead to a tragic end, Onjiri felt powerless to break free.

“My peers would tell me I was ‘next’ on the list of artists who would die destitute, but I didn’t listen,” Onjiri reflected. The combination of his deep addiction and the constant physical toll it took on him made him resistant to help, leading him further down a dangerous path.

Unconventional Intervention

It was his girlfriend, Salet, who stepped in with an unconventional and drastic method of intervention. Desperate to hold him accountable, she cloned Onjiri’s phone, tracking his movements, communications, and even his proximity to bars. While Onjiri initially laughed at the idea, he credits this level of surveillance for playing a pivotal role in his recovery. “She knows where I am, who I am talking to, and if I’m near a bar,” he admitted. “It sounds crazy, but that accountability saved me.”

The breakthrough moment came when Onjiri looked into his son’s eyes and realized that he was already becoming a fading memory. This realization sparked a promise to his son to change, which ultimately became the turning point in his recovery.

Now sober for more than two years, Onjiri is undergoing a personal transformation. His physical health has improved dramatically, with his tremors disappearing, and he’s slowly rebuilding his life. “I’m not wasting a second chance,” he said. “To anyone out there struggling with this demon, know that rock bottom has a basement. Don’t wait until you hit the bottom to ask for help.”

As Onjiri reflects on his journey from addiction to recovery, he remains grateful for his second chance at life and is determined to live it to the fullest, sharing his story to inspire others battling similar struggles.