‘One rule for them, one rule for us,’ say Liverpool residents in response to a rumored Tory Christmas party.

Shoppers in Liverpool today expressed their ‘disgust’ over reports that a party was held in Downing Street during the lockdown, according to The Washington Newsday.

Downing Street workers allegedly disregarded their own covid rules by attending parties in Number 10 in the run-up to last Christmas, according to a Mirror exclusive.

Members of Boris Johnson’s top team allegedly threw their own christmas event in Downing Street just days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

Downing Street workers joked about the alleged rule-breaking party, according to a leaked video handed to ITV, with the Prime Minister’s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton claiming there was “certainly no social distancing.”

The Prime Minister is enraged at the footage, but he insists there was no Christmas party.

The allegations revealed the government thinks there’s “one rule for them and another for us,” according to shoppers in Liverpool City Centre today, according to The Washington Newsday.

The Washington Newsday quoted John as saying: “To be honest with you, I was rather disgusted. They have one set of rules and we have another. That, I believe, is the common agreement.

“When put into a hole, I believe every politician will deny, deny, deny, but it appears that this government is more prone to such gaffes.

“It’s not simply a blunder; it’s plain stupidity.”

Dee stated, “It’s startling, in my opinion. So many individuals I believe put their lives and plans on wait because we were instructed to, but the fact that they didn’t is terrible.” Susan expressed her displeasure with the government’s actions, claiming that she didn’t see her grandchild for a year due to social limitations.

When asked if she was surprised by the government’s continued denial of the party, she replied, “I don’t expect anything else from them anymore.”

Jack was nearly killed by covid in February 2021, and he is still struggling for air as a result of it.

He told The Washington Newsday once more that they have one rule and we have another.

He said, ” “It’s never a smart idea to do things this way. If you’re going to do it, make it a broad sweep or don’t do it at all.” Jack made a point. “The summary has come to an end.”