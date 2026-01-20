Ondo Health College Students Protest Against Extortion, Poor Facilities

Students at the Ondo State College of Health Technology have taken to the streets in a dramatic protest against alleged extortion by staff and the institution’s deteriorating conditions. The campus was shut down on the morning of January 20, 2026, as hundreds of students gathered to block the main gates, setting tyres ablaze and filling the air with thick black smoke. Their message was loud and clear: “We Are Tired of This Wickedness.”

Calls for Action

The students’ protest is a direct response to both the lack of basic amenities and claims of financial exploitation. According to student leaders, the institution has become a shadow of what it should be, with students enduring a lack of running water, unreliable electricity, and classrooms that leak during rainfall. The grievances are compounded by allegations that some lecturers and administrators are demanding bribes in exchange for textbooks and requiring additional “levies” without providing receipts.

In a public statement, the students vowed to continue their strike until their demands are addressed, including improvements in the college’s infrastructure and an end to alleged financial exploitation. “No Solution, No Exams,” they declared, threatening to disrupt the academic calendar unless the state government intervenes.

A Wider Crisis

The unrest in Ondo highlights a broader issue facing many African countries, including Kenya, where universities and colleges are plagued by similar challenges. In Kenya, delayed disbursements from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the dilapidated conditions in student hostels have led to widespread dissatisfaction. Both countries are witnessing a generation of students frustrated by a system that demands more from them while offering less in return.

While Provost Emoruwa Oluwanbe has denied the accusations of extortion and mismanagement, the images from the protest paint a stark picture. When students are prioritizing purchasing fuel for bonfires over basic necessities like food, it underscores the collapse of the social contract between educational institutions and the youth they serve. The students’ call for dignity echoes a growing demand for change across the continent.