On top of your State Pension, the DWP might give you an extra £358 every month.

If you’ve reached the State Pension age, the Department for Work and Pensions may be able to pay you an extra £358 every month.

The State Pension age for men and women is 66 as of April 2021.

However, if you are over the age of the State Pension and have never claimed Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Disability Living Allowance (DLA), you may be eligible for a different payment.

If you have a severe handicap that necessitates the assistance of a caregiver, you may be eligible for Attendance Allowance.

It is paid at two separate rates, and the amount you receive is determined by the level of care you require as a result of your impairment.

According to the Daily Record, the latest statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show that in February 2021, 1,392,093 people across the UK claimed the benefit, which is valued up to £358.40 per month.

Sixty percent of those receiving Attendance Allowance payments were over the age of eighty.

Arthritis was the most prevalent debilitating condition (30%), followed by dementia (10%). (8 percent ).

Many more people are eligible for Attendance Allowance but lack the knowledge necessary to file a claim. Everything you need to know about the benefit, including how to file a claim, is provided below.

Attendance The allowance assists with additional expenditures if you have a serious physical or mental impairment or sickness that makes it difficult for you to care for yourself; nevertheless, it does not cover mobility needs.

You do not need someone to look after you in order to file a claim.

If you have a disability or sickness and require assistance or supervision throughout the day or at times during the night, you should apply for Attendance Allowance, even if you do not presently receive it.

Personal care assistance, such as getting dressed, eating or drinking, getting in and out of bed, bathing or showering, and going to the bathroom

Assist in keeping yourself safe.

You should also apply if you have trouble with personal duties, such as if they take a long time, cause you discomfort, or require physical assistance, such as a chair. “The summary has come to an end.”