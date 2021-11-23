On This Morning, Holly Willoughby debuts a ‘bold’ leather skirt.

On ITV’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby has ditched her customary style.

The presenter has recently preferred to wear a frock with her hair flowing about her face.

The 40-year-old, however, has shared a different expression, writing, “the big freeze is coming.”

Holly was absent from the show last week due to illness.

Josie Gibson, a Bristolian broadcaster, stepped in for her, and people rushed to compliment Josie while also wishing Holly well.

Holly has regained her position on the sofa now that she is feeling better.

Instagram

She uploaded her attire on Instagram as usual, writing: “Tuesday morning… the big freeze is approaching… we show you how to stay warm this winter. See you at 10 a.m. on @thismorning…” Holly is dressed in a high-neck tie blouse, a brown patent leather skirt, and nude court shoes in the photo.

Her hair is styled in a stylish updo.

Fans have reacted positively to the post.

With a sequence of fire emojis, one wrote: “That skirt!”

“Bold outfit choice, but you’re obviously killing it,” one person said.

“You look lovely, but if you’re talking about staying warm, you might need a jacket!” wrote a third.