On the red carpet, Paul McCartney was seen with his daughter Mary.

At Cineworld Leicester Square in London, Sir Paul McCartney was joined by his daughter Mary for a VIP screening of The Beatles: Get Back.

The 79-year-old joined Noel Gallagher and Martin Freeman on the red carpet ahead of the debut of Disney’s new documentary.

Sir Paul was, however, accompanied by his daughter Mary, rather than his wife Nancy Shevell.

In a dark blue suit and flowered tie, the Walton singer looked dapper.

Mary, a photographer and culinary writer, wore a fashionable belted jogging outfit with army boots.

The premiere comes as director Peter Jackson revealed that he had to persuade Disney to breach its no-swearing policy for the new Beatles film.

The Beatles fan and “massively successful” film maker had to persuade Disney to allow profanity for the first time after years of reducing more than 57 hours of material down to a three-part documentary.

“We had to have a chat with Disney about the cursing,” he told the Radio Times. The Beatles are Scouse lads who openly swear, but not in a sexual or aggressive manner.

“We convinced Disney to allow profanity, which I believe is a first for a Disney channel.” They also appear to be more modern as a result of this.

Apple Corps, which manages the Beatles’ legacy, approached Mr Jackson and asked if he was interested in evaluating hours of footage and twice as much audio that had been recorded in January 1969 with the goal of turning it into a film.

The Beatles: Get Back, which was originally meant for the cinema, morphed into three two-hour films for Disney+, which the filmmaker ascribed to the epidemic.

“The movies were closed, and I had nothing to do but keep editing,” he explained. I continued coming up with different ideas and methods to tell the story. It took six hours in total.

“I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to do it justice in a shorter form.” You can’t help but notice that this is archive footage. I was very aware of my responsibility to get this out into the world and not back into a vault.” The. “The summary has come to an end.”