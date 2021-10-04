On the Liver Bird Safari walking tour, you’ll search for over 100 famous emblems.

The Liver Birds perched on top of the Liver Building are well-known in Liverpool, but did you realize there are over 100 of the iconic birds in the city?

You can now join a tour geared to assist you in finding them.

The Liver Bird Safar is a two-hour walking tour that takes you around Liverpool in search of the bird that has served as the city’s symbol for more than 800 years.

The journey takes in some of the more obscure Liver Birds as well as the more prominent ones, starting at The Bluecoat and ending in St Nicholas’s Church Gardens.

There are 22 things to do in Liverpool with kids and days out that you may not have considered.

The walking tour is great for families because it is both entertaining and educational, and it is a must for everyone interested in learning more about the history of the Liver Birds that can be found around our city.

From October 10 to December 19, the Liver Bird Safari takes place on select Fridays and Sundays. You have two options for time slots: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Children’s tickets are £10 and adults’ tickets are £12, and the tour must be booked in advance.

COVID-19 regulations limit the number of friends or family members that can participate to six. The tour takes place entirely outside, and masks can be worn if desired.