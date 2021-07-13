On Steam, ‘Final Fantasy 14′ sets a new player count record.

After an inflow of angry “World of Warcraft” gamers shifted over to the enormously popular Japanese MMORPG, Square Enix’s flagship MMO “Final Fantasy 14” recently broke its record for both average and peak player counts on Steam.

According to Steamcharts, the population of “Final Fantasy 14” on Steam has reached a new all-time high of 48,476, nearly 2,000 people higher than the previous peak. It’s crucial to note, however, that this only counts the number of players that access the game through Steam, therefore the rest of the game’s community isn’t included in the Steamcharts total.

The entire population of “Final Fantasy 14” is substantially larger than what Steam’s database shows. According to a report from PCGamesN, the game’s community had surpassed 22 million registered players globally as of April.

According to the tracking website MMO Population, there are around 2.6 million users in “Final Fantasy 14” every day, with a total subscription figure of around 27 million.

In terms of player population, though, “World of Warcraft” still has the upper hand. According to the same website, “WoW” has 115 million subscribers, with approximately 3.3 million players online every day.

Players have been mocking the game’s latest adjustments and features, putting the “World of Warcraft” community in an untenable position. Many players, notably Asmongold, the game’s most popular streamer, have resorted to “Final Fantasy 14” instead of dealing with “WoW’s” latest round of problems.

Some players praised “Final Fantasy 14’s” attention to its story and world-building, while others disliked the game’s unusually long main story quest and progression-locked elements, according to the MMORPG community on Reddit. On the other side, for some of the game’s veteran enthusiasts, the more greedy mechanics and monotonous grind incorporated in “WoW” were the final straw.

The story of “Final Fantasy 14” will come to a close this year with the release of “Endwalker,” the game’s next expansion, which will conclude the entire “A Realm Reborn” plot. New regions, two new classes, and an epic conclusion to the game’s years-long story will all be included in the expansion.