On PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, learn how to slide in Chapter 3 of ‘Fortnite.’

Fortnite Chapter 3 is one of the most significant improvements to the popular online shooter in a long time. It has also introduced a slide move in addition to a new island, Spider-Man related items, and a reworked storage system.

You can slip beneath barriers and under enemy gunfire with this new style of traversal, similar to how you can in Apex Legends. You can also do specific activities, such as shooting or reloading your gun, while doing so.

In brief, the slide is a good way to avoid taking damage (rather than merely bunny hopping around) and goes well with close-quarters weaponry like the shotgun.

However, there are a few drawbacks to the new strategy. For starters, you can’t heal or drink shield potions while doing it because those acts both require you to stay still while consuming the goods. Speaking of which, you can’t do a slide from a standstill posture; you’ll need to build up enough momentum to make it work.

While a text message saying that you can now slide may show in your first match of Fortnite Chapter 3, there is no clear tutorial for it. With that in mind, the following instructions will show you how to perform the move on each platform.

Chapter 3: ‘Fortnite’ Slide Controls

In Fortnite Chapter 3, you must first run and then click the crouch button to slide.

This is the default button for each platform if you haven’t purposefully remapped this command in the settings menu (in which case you should hopefully remember what button you changed it to).

On the Nintendo Switch, press down on the right control stick to slide the button.

On the PS4 and PS5, press down on the right analogue stick to activate the slide button.

On Xbox One and Xbox Series X, press down on the right analogue stick to slide the button.

On a computer, the CTRL key is the slide button.

It’s possible that the button will be L1 on PlayStation, L on Nintendo Switch, or LB on Xbox in some older (traditional) configurations.

Chapter 3: How to Slide Cancel in ‘Fortnite’

You can cancel an if you wish to stop the animation (for example, if you accidentally hit the button or if you need to change tactics suddenly). This is a condensed version of the information.