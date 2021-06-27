On Merseyside’s roadways, ‘idiot’ drivers were filmed causing havoc.

Across Merseyside, a number of disturbing driving blunders have been captured on video.

These six maneuvers could have been far more dangerous, but happily no one was wounded.

The video captures some perplexing errors made by drivers who appear to need to brush up on their driving skills.

When a white van fails to stop at a give way location, a vehicle going through a residential area is forced to slam on the brakes.

Another video shows a white van driver attempting a reversing maneuver in the middle of the road, completely oblivious to the fact that oncoming traffic is approaching from behind.

A grey Vauxhall van mounts the grass verge in one of the most odd clips to get past a small amount of traffic ahead.

The final scene shows a BMW driver who appears to be unable to decide which way they want to go.

The motorist moves towards a petrol station as they turn around a steep bend in the road, only to have a last-minute change of heart, forcing oncoming traffic to brake hard.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by the channel ‘Idiot Drivers On Our Roads.’