On M6, there are 13 miles of rush hour tailbacks due to a lorry and automobile collision.

A automobile and a lorry collided on the M6, causing a 13-mile traffic jam.

On Tuesday, November 2, emergency services went to Lymm Interchange, junction 20 of the M6, following reports of a multi-vehicle incident.

When Cheshire Police and North West Motorway Police arrived on the scene, they discovered many cars had collided on the road, including a car and a lorry.

The Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service is also present.

Two lanes of the M6 have been closed by police and National Highways, causing traffic havoc for travellers.

INRIX, a traffic monitoring app, reports 13 miles of traffic jams on the highway, adding an hour and 15 minutes to people’s journey time.

“Due to a multi-vehicle accident on M6 Southbound from J21 A57 Manchester Road (Woolston) to J20 M56 J9,” they said (Lymm Interchange).

