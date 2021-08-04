On launch, ‘Battlefield 2042′ may have a large number of cheaters.

It’s no secret that the presence of hackers on DICE’s official servers has harmed practically every previous “Battlefield” game. This could also be the situation with the upcoming “Battlefield 2042,” as the stolen Frostbite Engine source code could have made its way into the hands of cheaters all over the world.

Hackers attempted to extort the stolen source code in June, but EA refused to pay. Cheats for “Battlefield 2042” were already being sold on numerous hack websites a few weeks later. Because the series is known for its lax anti-cheat measures, this could spell disaster for the game’s debut.

“Call Of Duty,” “Battlefield’s” main competition, is currently dealing with a similar cheating issue. Hackers have wreaked havoc on both “Warzone” and the current core game “Black Ops Cold War,” spoiling the game experience for ordinary players.

Hackers can still be found on the official servers of “Battlefield 1” and “Battlefield V.” Cheaters occasionally play on community-run custom servers, but they represent little to no threat when a server admin is available, as they can kick out or ban cheaters at any time.

According to YouTuber LevelCapGaming, “Battlefield 2042” will contain a similar anti-cheat technique. According to him, Portal mode in “2042” will allow server owners to control their servers by kicking or permanently banning suspected cheaters.

These bans will be applied to all Portal servers owned by the same person. If a suspected hacker is banned from one server, he or she will be barred from all other servers operated by the same moderator.

This form of policing mainly eliminates the need for strict anti-cheat software such as EAC or Riot Vanguard, saving developers money while allowing gamers more control over who gets to play the game. However, because high-skill players prefer to earn in-game scores similar to cheats without actually using illicit software, this technique may result in unfair suspensions.

However, like with previous titles in the series, this could mean that official servers for “Battlefield 2042” would be filled with cheaters. The developers have yet to say how they intend to address this issue.