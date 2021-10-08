On her way to school with her son, Mum discovers a man laying in the road.

After a collision, a mom driving her son to school discovered a man laying on a Wirral road.

The rider was reportedly thrown from his bike after a collision between a cycle and a car on Saughall Massie Road, Wirral, between Saughall Massie Community Fire Station and a roundabout.

The woman, who saw the aftermath of the accident shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, came to a public Facebook group to inquire about the man’s well-being.

“While driving my son to school, a biker was lying on the road in front of my car,” she wrote. He appeared to have been hit by another vehicle. Two ladies and a gentleman jumped from their cars and ran to assist the man. “I requested an ambulance.” The Washington Newsday reported that North West Ambulance Service got a 999 call at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

The scene of a reported road traffic collision “including a car and a motorcycle” was attended by an advanced paramedic.

According to NWAS, no one was brought to the hospital as a result of the event.

In a comment under the initial Facebook post, a woman provided an update on the motorcyclist’s condition.

“Thank you for your care and assistance,” she wrote. He’s a bit of a walking wounded, but he’s fine.” “Awww I’m so relieved to hear he’s okay,” the woman who wrote the original post commented. All day I’ve been worrying about him.

“Thank you for informing me. “Wishing him the best of luck in his recovery.”