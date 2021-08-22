On her first night out as a mother of three, Helen Flanagan looks lovely.

Helen Flanagan looked gorgeous when she left the house for the first time as a mother of three.

The former Coronation Street star reunited with friends at Bongos Bingo in Glasgow, wearing a cutaway maxi dress with an autumnal design.

Helen went to Edinburgh with her mother and children on a trip to Scotland, where she stayed at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh.

Helen’s dress was quickly praised by fans and former Corrie stars after she published a series of photos on Instagram.

“Dress is amazing,” Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt on Corrie, said.

“You’re everything,” Brogan West said.

Helen was praised as a “heavenly angel” by one fan, and “you look absolutely stunning in that outfit” by another.

“Amazing dress on you,” said another enthusiast.

Helen, 30, and her boyfriend Scott Sinclair have two little kids, Matilda and Delilah, as well as a baby boy named Charlie, who was born in March.

Helen stated on Sunday on her Instagram story, “What a wonderful time last night @bongosbingo Glasgow.”

“Such a good time dancing on the tables, a great night to let your hair down.” “It was my first night out as a mother of three.”