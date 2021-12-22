On Christmas Eve, 16 market dealers were threatened with ‘termination.’

Due to rent arrears of almost £41,000, Knowsley Council has threatened to revoke the licenses of 16 market traders on Christmas Eve.

16 traders have received letters from the local government warning them that their licenses would be revoked on December 24.

The rent arrears are the result of assistance payments made to traders during the epidemic to assist them in paying market stall fees.

“Further to the letter from the Council’s Sundry Debtors team issued on Friday December 3, and in relation to the above stall, our records indicate that you have neither paid off the debt in full nor put in place any formal arrangement to address your arrears,” according to one section of the letter.

“As a result, legal recovery action in regard to any amounts outstanding will immediately commence, and your license to trade at Kirkby Market will be terminated with effect from the close of business on Friday, December 24, 2021.”

The council will consider awarding fresh licenses to traders if they contact the Sundy Debtors team to discuss clearing the debts, according to the letter.

The letter also reminds dealers about how they should respect the market team of the council.

“They are not to be threatened, intimidated, or treated in any way that is unpleasant,” it says. Your license will be suspended immediately if this happens.” The group of traders at Kirkby market had accumulated rent arrears of more than £41,000, according to a representative for Knowsley Council.

The arrears were tied to grant support payments made during the pandemic, according to the spokeswoman.

During the pandemic, several traders were paid more money than they needed to meet stall charges, according to the council.

It is understood that a number of dealers have approached the company since receiving the notice to discuss returning the money due.

“Of the 42 market traders who received grant help for their stall rental fees, 16 had accumulated rent arrears totaling over £41,000,” a spokesperson stated.

“Grant payments were made to these traders throughout the COVID-19 epidemic.” The goal of these grants was to help traders pay for their business expenses, such as stall fees. The majority of people received more money than they expected. “The summary comes to an end.”